Six-month-old child rescued from ‘kidnapper’

Timely action by the Hosur police helped in rescuing a six-month-old girl child of a migrant family that went missing from the Hosur bus stand on Saturday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

A tip-off from an auto driver, a tea seller and CCTV footage helped in securing the child.

Ram Keval, his wife and two infants, a five-year-old boy and the infant who had arrived late at Hosur bus stand and slept there. When at 3.30 a.m the parents found their infant daughter missing. They lodged a complaint at the town police station.

ADVERTISEMENT

A tip-off from an auto driver and a tea seller, who had spotted a woman, led the police to swing into action.

While the police were combing through various CCTV footage from inside the town police station, the woman was spotted crossing the station with the child. She was intercepted and the child was rescued.

The interrogation of the accused woman Rajeshwari was still under way even as she was remanded.