Six monkeys were found dead on Don Bosco Road in Kotagiri, the Nilgiris. Members of the Nava tribe discovered the dead monkeys and reported the incident to the Forest Department. Forest personnel collected the carcasses and notified the Forest Veterinarian. The cause of death can only be determined after a post-mortem examination. However, locals suspect that the deaths may have resulted from poisoning.

