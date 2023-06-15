Six mobile uzhavar sandhais to be operated in Tiruppur district

June 15, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri-Business has reached out to prospective agripreneurs interested in operating mobile uzhavar sandhais in the district, through a subsidy scheme.

Six mobile markets are to be operated in Tiruppur district to sell fruits and vegetables at the doorsteps of residents in Tirupur South, Tirupur North, Palladam, Dharapuram, Kangeyam and Udumalpet blocks.

During the last two years, 1,13,447 tonnes of vegetables and fruits worth ₹310 crore had been sold through six farmers markets in the district, benefiting 4,55,000 farmers and 1,10,93,000 consumers. About 600 farmers sell 145 to 163 tonnes of vegetables and fruits to the value of ₹40 lakh to ₹50 lakh a day. There are more than 13,000 beneficiary farmers, as per official statistics.

Meanwhile, the Department was also in the process of issuing new identity cards and replacing old ones for farmers to sell vegetables and fruits at the uzhavar sandhais. So far, 2,854 identity cards had been issued through the six uzhavar sandhais, official sources said.

The cold storage at the uzhavar sandhai in Tiruppur North was being used well. In April-May, 284 farmers used it to stock 6,743 kg of vegetables.

The other districts covered under this mobile uzhavar sandhai scheme are Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Salem. In Tiruppur district, six vehicles have been sanctioned . Beneficiaries stand to avail themselves of 40 % subsidy or ₹2 lakh, whichever was low, for purchase of customised four-wheelers.

The advantage is that consumers of vegetables and fruits do not have to bargain, now that the rates will be displayed, say officials.