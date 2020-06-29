Six men fined for teasing python

The Forest Department on Monday imposed fine of ₹2,000 each on six men who teased a python and made a video of it.
The men landed in trouble after they shared the video in a WhatsApp group which the Forest Department got from their sources.
The video showed one man pulling a python by holding its tail. Five others, including the man who shot the video, cheered him for his act.
The video also showed a car, registration number of which helped the Forest Department in tracing the men K. Vijay, K. Vishnu, K. Mano, T. Santhoshkumar, M. Prakashkumar and K. Ranjith, all from Narasipuram.
Forest Department officials said that they saw the python on the side of the road while going to a temple at Seengapathi within the limits of Pooluvapatti forest range.
