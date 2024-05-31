GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Six-member gang held in Coimbatore for attempting to sell ivory

The Hindu Bureau

Published - May 31, 2024 04:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Madukkarai and Coimbatore Range Forest Range officials have apprehended a six-member gang who were attempting to indulge in ivory trade.

Following information that the gang in two four-wheelers were attempting to sell ivory, two teams were formed and they kept track of the gang. Following arrest, they confessed that they were planning to sell ivory. The arrested have been identified as Sarvesh Babu (46) of Keeranatham, Sangeetha (41) of Gudalur, Vignesh (31) of Idayarpalayam, Loganathan (38) of Vellalore, Arul Arokiyam (42) of Nagamanaickenpalayam.

All the six accused were produced before the Judicial Magistrate and lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison.

