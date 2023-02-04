Six-member gang arrested on charges of cheating in Coimbatore

February 04, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The District Crime Branch of Coimbatore (Rural) Police arrested six persons on the charges of cheating a man by promising him to get a job for his daughter in the State government service.

According to the police, a gang of seven impersonated themselves as officials working in the State government and promised the complainant V. Santhanakrishnan, 56, a native of Kondayampalayam in the district, to get a job for his daughter in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

Believing this, the complainant transferred ₹21 lakh to the accused and later came to know that he was cheated. He lodged a complaint with the District Crime Branch. The police formed three special teams and were in search of the accused.

On Saturday, the police arrested K. Jawahar Prasath from Erode, who impersonated himself as an IAS officer, N.S. Saravanakumar from Saravanampatti and R. Anbu Prasath from Theni, who impersonated themselves as Tahsildar and Inspector respectively. Along with them, the police arrested M. Sathishkumar from Cuddalore, S. Surendran, and S. Sudhakar from Periyanaickenpalayam, who acted as drivers.

All of them were remanded in judicial custody. G. Saravanakumar, who is believed to be the mastermind, is absconding.

Youth held for attempting to rob bank in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police arrested a youth who attempted to rob a private bank in Alangiyam, near Dharapuram, on Saturday.

According to the police, J. Suresh, 19, a native of Gandhi Nagar in Alangiyam, entered the private bank at noon, wearing a hijab, face mask, and hand gloves. He threatened to rob the bank by showing the customers and bank officials, a fake gun, and a knife.

Meanwhile, a customer and bank staff managed to catch the youth red-handed and alerted the police. The Alangiyam police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused. The police booked him under Sections 448 (Punishment for house-trespass), and 393 (attempt to commit robbery) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigations are on.