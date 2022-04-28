Six-member gang arrested in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur City Police on Wednesday arrested a six-member gang on charges of stealing two smartphones after threatening with knives in Veerapandi.

According to the police, the accused were identified as S. Ramar (25), M. Arunkumar (24), N. Praveen (24), Yasar Arafath (23), M. Naveen Kumar (25) and A. Ajay (22). The gang members allegedly threatened Subramani at Vigneshwara Nagar with knives and stole his phone worth around ₹ 18,000. They also stole another man's phone worth ₹ 15,000 and absconded in their motorcycles, the police said.

Based on Mr. Subramani's complaint, the Veerapandi police registered a case and nabbed the gang on Wednesday. Investigations revealed that the accused were history-sheeters, the police said. The smartphones and two motorcycles were recovered from them. The accused were remanded in judicial custody.