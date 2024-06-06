GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Six-member gang arrested for smuggling sandalwood in Salem

Updated - June 06, 2024 08:28 pm IST

Published - June 06, 2024 08:24 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Salem District forest department officials along with the seized sandalwood on Wednesday.

Salem District forest department officials along with the seized sandalwood on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The forest department arrested a Kerala-based six-member gang for smuggling sandalwood on Wednesday.

On Monday evening, Forest Department officials at Magudanchavadi in the Erode-Salem National Highway, acting on a tip-off, inspected a minivan and found 1.5 tonnes of sandalwood pieces in 86 gunny bags. The officials arrested two individuals, S. Mohammed Sugal (34) and H. Mohammed Pasil Rahman (26), both from Malappuram in Kerala, who were in the van.

Further investigations led to four more people involved in the smuggling being nabbed. They were identified as M. Mohammed Misal (27), A. Mohammed Abbar (26), A. Bajash (35) and A. Umar (43), all from Malappuram in Kerala. They were traced to their hotels in Erode through their mobile phone signals.

Investigations revealed that the gang smuggled the sandalwood from a forest in Kerala and delivered it to another gang in Salem, from where the sandalwood was transported to Chennai and Puducherry. The Forest Department registered a case against the six and remanded them in prison.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.