February 06, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Six convicts who were undergoing life imprisonment in the Coimbatore Central Prison for their involvement in sensitive murder cases were granted remission on Monday, in connection with the 115th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai.

The convicts who were released prematurely are A. Kamal, alias Poori Kamal, a Hindu Munnani worker; R. Viswanathan, alias Vijayan, who was affiliated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad; Y. Babu, alias Oomai Babu; I. Shahul Hameed; A. Abuthagir; and Haroon Basha.

Kamal, of R.S. Puram, and Vijayan, of Rathinapuri, were serving a life sentence for the murder of Sulthan Meeran at R.S. Puram in Coimbatore on March 26, 2002. The duo murdered Meeran after accusing him of converting two Hindu women to Islam after marrying them. The district court awarded them life imprisonment in 2003.

Babu and Hameed were imprisoned for murdering Hindu Munnani functionary Shiva Kumar, alias Shivakumar, of Idayar Street, in 1991. A fast-track court in the city sentenced the duo and seven others to life imprisonment on July 29, 2003. Babu was also awarded seven years’ jail by another court for his involvement in the 1998 serial blast.

Abuthagir had been serving a life sentence for his role in the murder of Krishnasamy, a schoolteacher, on February 2, 1997, during the communal riot in the city. Basha’s imprisonment was for the murder of Teekaram Sait in the city in 1997.

Prison authorities said the six persons were on parole for the past one month. They were officially released on Monday evening after the completion of formalities.