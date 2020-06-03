Six killed in two separate accidents

Six persons were killed in two separate accidents on Wednesday.
Kandasamy (45) of Tiruchengodu in Namakkal district, his wife Thangamani (35) and son Praneeth (5) died on the spot when the two-wheeler they were travelling was hit by a lorry from the rear side on the outer ring road at Anakalpalayam. The lorry driver escaped from the spot. The bodies were sent to the District Headquarters and Hospital in Erode.
In another incident in Salem district, three of a family members were killed on the spot while seven others were injured after two cars collided at Keeripatti on Thuraiyur – Attur Road on Wednesday. Malliyakarai police said that the accident took place when P. Sivakumar (48) of Keeripatti, his wife S. Varalakshmi (40) and relative J. Shanthi (38) were returning from Thammampatti to their village. While nearing Keeripatti, their car collided with another car coming in the opposite direction. The three were killed on the spot. Seven others in another car who were injured were admitted to Government Hospital at Attur.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism