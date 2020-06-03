Coimbatore

Six killed in two separate accidents

The mangled remains of the car that collided with another car at Keeripatti in Salem on Wednesday.

The mangled remains of the car that collided with another car at Keeripatti in Salem on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: E_LakshmiNarayanan

Six persons were killed in two separate accidents on Wednesday.

Kandasamy (45) of Tiruchengodu in Namakkal district, his wife Thangamani (35) and son Praneeth (5) died on the spot when the two-wheeler they were travelling was hit by a lorry from the rear side on the outer ring road at Anakalpalayam. The lorry driver escaped from the spot. The bodies were sent to the District Headquarters and Hospital in Erode.

In another incident in Salem district, three of a family members were killed on the spot while seven others were injured after two cars collided at Keeripatti on Thuraiyur – Attur Road on Wednesday. Malliyakarai police said that the accident took place when P. Sivakumar (48) of Keeripatti, his wife S. Varalakshmi (40) and relative J. Shanthi (38) were returning from Thammampatti to their village. While nearing Keeripatti, their car collided with another car coming in the opposite direction. The three were killed on the spot. Seven others in another car who were injured were admitted to Government Hospital at Attur.

