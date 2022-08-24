Six killed as bus, van collide on Salem-Chennai National Highway

Five injured persons are being treated at Salem hospital

Staff Reporter Salem
August 24, 2022 02:25 IST

The mangled remains of a van and an omnibus on Salem-Chennai National Highway near Attur. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Six persons were killed and five others were injured as a private omnibus and a van collided on Salem-Chennai National Highway at Attur in Salem district on Tuesday.

The police said A. Rajesh, 29, of Komarapalayam in Namakkal district, came to Leigh Bazaar at Attur on Monday night to attend the rituals to mark the death of his relative Arumugam. Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Rajesh drove a van, taking 10 of his relatives, to a tea shop on the National Highway. When they reached a flyover near a private school at Thulukanur, an omnibus collided with the van.

All the 11 people in the van sustained grievous injuries. Rajesh; A. Ramya, 25, of Komarapalayam; S. Saranya, 23; S. Suganya, 27; and M. Santhiya, 23, of Mullaivadi near Attur, died on the spot. S. Dhanshika, 11, died while being taken to hospital.

The Attur police, helped by local residents, admitted P. Periannan, 38; H. Bhuvaneswari, 17; S. Krishnaveni, 45; S. Udhayakumar, 17; and M. Sudha, 35, to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital at Salem. The condition of Periannan is said to be critical. 

The Attur Town police registered a case.

On Tuesday morning, Collector S. Karmegam and MLA R. Rajendran visited the hospital and met the injured persons.

Later, Mr. Karmegam, Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav and other officials inspected the accident spot. The Collector instructed the Department of Highways and police officers to take more measures to prevent accidents on the highway.

The Collector told reporters that steps would be taken to get solatium to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

