Six killed as bus, van collide on Salem-Chennai National Highway

The mangled remains of a van which was hit by an omni bus near Attur in Salem-Chennai National Highway, early Tuesday, August 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

A head-on collision between a private omni bus and a van killed six people who came to attend a funeral in Salem on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. One person is said be critical..

According to the police, A. Rajesh (29) of Komarapalayam in Namakkal district came to Leigh Bazaar in Attur to attend a funeral on Monday night. At midnight, around 1 a.m., Rajesh, along with his relatives (10 members), headed to a tea shop on the Salem-Chennai National Highway in a van, and Rajesh drove the vehicle..

When they reached a flyover near a private school, an omni bus, which came from the opposite side, collided with the car.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the 11 people in the van sustained grievous injuries and six members, Rajesh, A. Ramya (25) of Komarapalayam, S. Saranya (23), S. Suganya (27), M. Santhiya (23) and S. Dhanshika (11) of Mullaivadi near Attur in Salem district died on the spot.

The Attur police, with the help of local residents, admitted P. Periannan (38), H. Bhuvaneswari (17), S. Krishnaveni (45), S. Udhayakumar (17) and M. Sudha (35) to Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

Out of five persons admitted to the hospital, the condition of Periannan is said to be critical.

The Attur Town police registered a case and are investigating.