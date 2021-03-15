Six juveniles escape observation home in Coimbatore

Six offenders escaped from the observation home for juveniles after allegedly assaulting and grabbing the keys from the warden late on Saturday.
The police, who sent alerts to all the neighbouring districts about the escape, managed to trace four of them to Udumalpet bus stand as they alighted a bus there early on Sunday morning.
According to the police, the Juvenile Delinquents Observation Home at Lakshmi Mills junction on Avinashi Road housed 11 inmates.
Six of them allegedly plotted a plan and executed it when they were taken out of their room for dinner around 7.30 p.m. on Saturday. They snatched the keys from the warden after overpowering and locking him in a room. Other five inmates were locked up in another room. The warden managed to come out of the room and informed the police about the escape around 10 p.m., said a police officer.
The Race Course police immediately sent alerts to police control rooms in all the neighbouring districts. Searches were conducted in probable places such as bus stands and railway stations.
“Four of them were secured when they alighted a bus at Udumalpet bus stand early on Sunday morning. One of them hailed from Tiruppur. Of the two inmates who are yet to be traced, one hails from Coimbatore and other from Erode,” said the officer.
According to the officer, the six juveniles also took away ₹ 400 from the warden which they used for bus tickets.
