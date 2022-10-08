Six injured in stampede at event in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 08, 2022 21:28 IST

Six persons, including a special sub-inspector of police, suffered injuries after a minor stampede at SNS Rajalakshmi College of Arts and Science at Saravanampatti on Saturday.

An event was organised in the open auditorium of the college in which music director Yuvan Shankar Raja participated. As many persons, including students, who have gathered in front of the college were not allowed inside, some of them tried to jump the compound wall.

The mob fell on the students who were standing on the other side of the wall because of which students suffered injuries. They were rushed to a private hospital nearby. The mob also ran over the main gate, and a special sub-inspector, who was involved in crowd control, was also injured. The city police ordered a probe into the incident.

