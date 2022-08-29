Six injured as truck rams house near Annur in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 29, 2022 20:46 IST

The lorry that rammed a house near Annur on Sunday night. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Six persons, including two children, were injured after a truck rammed a house on the side of the road near Annur in Coimbatore district on Sunday evening.

The accident took place at Vadugapalayam Colony in Naranapuram panchayat in Annur block. The police said that a truck, which was heading on Vagarayampalayam to Pachapalayam road rammed the house of P. Selvam (44), after the driver Dhanasekaran (26) lost control of the vehicle. Dhanasekaran was also injured in the accident.

Selvam, his wife S. Ramathal (36), son S. Jeevanantham (12), mother P. Velammal (68) and another boy named R. Nishanth (8) were inside the house. They suffered injuries as a portion of the house was damaged and fell on them in the accident. Dhanasekaran’s one leg got fractured. All the six injured were admitted to hospitals.

Residents thronged the area following the accident and they alleged that the truck driver was under the influence of alcohol.

A senior police officer said that the accident took place when the truck was returning after unloading bricks at a location. However, the official said that the police could not confirm whether the truck transported bricks from one of the closed brick kilns in Thadagam valley in violation of court order, as alleged by some activists.

The police said the condition of the injured were stable as of Monday evening.

