Six, including SSI, held for cheating finance firm owner in Salem

Six persons, including a Special Sub-Inspector, were arrested on charges of cheating a finance firm owner here on Tuesday.

The police said that Annachi alias Periyasamy of Ammapettai in Salem promised the victim, M. Palani (36) of Tiruvannamalai district, to provide gold coins at a lesser rate for his gold chit schemes. On Monday, Palani and his friend Bhaskar reached Omalur with cash and were waiting in front of a hotel to collect the coins from Periyasamy.

Periyasamy (65), his son Jegan (33) and his brother-in-law Baranidharan arrived in a car and gave the gold coins to Palani. While Palani was counting the coins, two persons reached there on a motorcycle and introduced themselves as police. They took away ₹ 10 lakh from Palani and asked him to come to the police station for inquiry.

Suspecting their activities, Palani and Bhaskar nabbed a man, identified as Udhayashankar (28).

They took him to the Omalur Police Station. Inquiries revealed that Periyasamy, Jegan, Baranidharan, Udhayashankar, Vijayakumar and an SSI Saravanan of Kondalampatti Police Station were a team involved in cheating Palani.

A case was registered and the six were arrested.

Police also seized ₹ 5 lakh in counterfeit currencies from the car in which the three accused had arrived.