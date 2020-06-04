Six including five expats from Dubai test positive

Five persons, including a pregnant woman, who came to Coimbatore on a repatriation flight from Dubai on Wednesday HAVE tested positive for COVID-19.

Another person, a civil services aspirant who came from Delhi the same day, also tested positive for the disease, Health Department sources said here on Thursday. The five from Dubai were among the 180 passengers who returned on an Air India Express flight in the early hours of Wednesday.

Those who tested positive were identified as a 31-year-old man from Sathyamangalam in Erode, a 41-year-old man from Thiruvarur, a 36-year-old pregnant woman from Thoothukudi, a 72-year-old man from Tiruchi and a medical student from Peelamedu in Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, the media bulletin issued by Health Department on Thursday said that 153 persons tested positive for the disease in the district as against 161 cases mentioned in Wednesday’s bulletin.

The district had seven active cases in Thursday’s bulletin, it was 15 in the one issued on Wednesday.

Clerical error

Sources said that a higher count of total positive cases and active cases were mentioned on Wednesday’s report due to clerical error and duplication of some cases.

Two cases in Namakkal

Two contacts of a deceased COVID-19 patient in Namakkal tested positive on Thursday.

The 11-year-old son of the deceased and 49-year-old sister are undergoing treatment at the Tiruchengode government hospital here.

Five in Salem

In Salem, according to health officials, one woman and four men, who travelled to Salem from Chennai, tested positive on Thursday and they are undergoing treatment at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.