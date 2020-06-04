Coimbatore

Six including five expats from Dubai test positive

Five persons, including a pregnant woman, who came to Coimbatore on a repatriation flight from Dubai on Wednesday HAVE tested positive for COVID-19.

Another person, a civil services aspirant who came from Delhi the same day, also tested positive for the disease, Health Department sources said here on Thursday. The five from Dubai were among the 180 passengers who returned on an Air India Express flight in the early hours of Wednesday.

Those who tested positive were identified as a 31-year-old man from Sathyamangalam in Erode, a 41-year-old man from Thiruvarur, a 36-year-old pregnant woman from Thoothukudi, a 72-year-old man from Tiruchi and a medical student from Peelamedu in Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, the media bulletin issued by Health Department on Thursday said that 153 persons tested positive for the disease in the district as against 161 cases mentioned in Wednesday’s bulletin.

The district had seven active cases in Thursday’s bulletin, it was 15 in the one issued on Wednesday.

Clerical error

Sources said that a higher count of total positive cases and active cases were mentioned on Wednesday’s report due to clerical error and duplication of some cases.

Two cases in Namakkal

Two contacts of a deceased COVID-19 patient in Namakkal tested positive on Thursday.

The 11-year-old son of the deceased and 49-year-old sister are undergoing treatment at the Tiruchengode government hospital here.

Five in Salem

In Salem, according to health officials, one woman and four men, who travelled to Salem from Chennai, tested positive on Thursday and they are undergoing treatment at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2020 11:34:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/six-including-five-expats-from-dubai-test-positive/article31751700.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY