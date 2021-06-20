Six held for posting derogatory videos

DHARMAPURI

20 June 2021 20:52 IST

The district police on Sunday arrested six boys allegedly for posting derogatory videos against the police on social media.

According to the police, six boys from Panchampalli have posted derogatory videos challenging police personnel. They have allegedly also posted videos posing with sickles.

After the videos became viral on social media platforms, Panchampalli police registered a case and arrested them and sent them to a juvenile home here.