Six held for child marriage in Erode

Two persons who married a minor girl and four others who performed the wedding were arrested by the police here on Tuesday.

On Monday, a newly-wed couple went to the All Women Police Station at Bhavani and sought protection from relatives who opposed the wedding.

The bridegroom was identified as V. Ajith (21) of Kaveripatti in Salem district.

The girl’s parents Appusamy (48) and Nagamani (34) of Bhavani in Erode arrived at the station.

They told the police that their daughter was married to Kamaraj (34) of Mettur in Salem district seven months ago.

They alleged that after Kamaraj and their daughter came to their house for the Aadi festival on July 16, Ajith had lured the girl into marrying him.

District Child Protection Unit officials held inquiries. Based on a complaint, a case was registered under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

The police arrested Ajith and Kamaraj for marrying the minor girl.

Besides Appusamy and Nagamani, the police also arrested Kamaraj’s parents Vadivel and Govindammal for performing child marriage.

Childline operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress – 1098.