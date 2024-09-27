ADVERTISEMENT

Six held for attempting to sell elephant tusks in Coimbatore

Published - September 27, 2024 11:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department has arrested six persons, who attempted to sell a pair of elephant tusk in Coimbatore.

Based on specific information received by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), Forest Department staff attached to Coimbatore forest range searched a warehouse at Kavundampalayam on Thursday evening.

The Forest team found five persons, namely P. Sumathi, 55, of Kavundampalayam, Azad Ali, 45, of Nagapattinam, N. Nanjappan, 47, of Sanganoor, Santhosh Babu, 42, of Vellamadai and S. Govindarajulu, 65, of Pappanaickenpalayam, inside the warehouse. They were planning to sell a pair of tusks, which was found in a bag.

Subsequent investigation carried out by the Forest team revealed that the tusks belonged to Senthil Velan, 62, of Venketapuram, who was also arrested.

The six persons were produced before a court on Friday and were remanded in judicial custody till October 10.

Coimbatore Forest Range Officer Thirumurugan said further investigation in the case being carried out.

