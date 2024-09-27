Six held for attempting to sell elephant tusks in Coimbatore

The Forest Department has arrested six persons, who attempted to sell a pair of elephant tusk in Coimbatore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on specific information received by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), Forest Department staff attached to Coimbatore forest range searched a warehouse at Kavundampalayam on Thursday evening.

The Forest team found five persons, namely P. Sumathi, 55, of Kavundampalayam, Azad Ali, 45, of Nagapattinam, N. Nanjappan, 47, of Sanganoor, Santhosh Babu, 42, of Vellamadai and S. Govindarajulu, 65, of Pappanaickenpalayam, inside the warehouse. They were planning to sell a pair of tusks, which was found in a bag.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequent investigation carried out by the Forest team revealed that the tusks belonged to Senthil Velan, 62, of Venketapuram, who was also arrested.

The six persons were produced before a court on Friday and were remanded in judicial custody till October 10.

Coimbatore Forest Range Officer Thirumurugan said further investigation in the case being carried out.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.