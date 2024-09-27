GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six held for attempting to sell elephant tusks in Coimbatore

Published - September 27, 2024 11:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department has arrested six persons, who attempted to sell a pair of elephant tusk in Coimbatore.

Based on specific information received by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), Forest Department staff attached to Coimbatore forest range searched a warehouse at Kavundampalayam on Thursday evening.

The Forest team found five persons, namely P. Sumathi, 55, of Kavundampalayam, Azad Ali, 45, of Nagapattinam, N. Nanjappan, 47, of Sanganoor, Santhosh Babu, 42, of Vellamadai and S. Govindarajulu, 65, of Pappanaickenpalayam, inside the warehouse. They were planning to sell a pair of tusks, which was found in a bag.

Subsequent investigation carried out by the Forest team revealed that the tusks belonged to Senthil Velan, 62, of Venketapuram, who was also arrested.

The six persons were produced before a court on Friday and were remanded in judicial custody till October 10.

Coimbatore Forest Range Officer Thirumurugan said further investigation in the case being carried out.

Published - September 27, 2024 11:19 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / nature and wildlife

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.