Six get three years imprisonment in attempt to murder case in Salem

A court on Monday sentenced six persons to three years and two others to one year imprisonment in an attempt to murder case.

According to police, in 2014, S. Sengottaiyan (27), of Vellerivelli near Poolampatti in Salem district, leased a land from S. Thangarathinam (41) of the same locality. After the lease period, Thangarathinam asked Sengottaiyan to hand over the land to him, which resulted in a quarrel between them on October 30, 2014. Later, the quarrel turned into a brawl, and Thangarathinam and his family members attacked Sengottaiyan and his father, Subramani, using sickles and wooden logs.

The Poolampatti police registered a case and arrested Thangarathinam, G. Chinnapillai (56), S. Kandayee (37), M. Sivakami (43), S. Sithaiyan (45), K. Shanmugam (63), V. Kumar (43), and S. Santha (43). The trial was held at Sankagiri Sub Court.

The court found the accused persons guilty and awarded three years imprisonment and a ₹2,000 fine each for Thangarathinam, Chinnapillai, Kandayee, Sivakami, Sithaiyan, and Shanmugam. Likewise, one year’s imprisonment and ₹ 500 fine were each awarded to Kumar and Santha.