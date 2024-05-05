May 05, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Forest Department has levied a total fine of ₹50,000 on six persons on charges of procuring deer meat near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district.

The accused have been identified as A. Thandapani (25), P. Suresh (29), S. Nassar Ali (22), F. Basith Ahmed (20), M. Vineeth Kumar (21) and S. Muhammed Azad (22), all hailing from S.M. Nagar near Mettupalayam.

According to the Forest Department, the Mettupalayam forest range office received specific information around 11 p.m. on May 3 that a few persons were procuring venison on the banks of river Bhavani near Nandavanam.

The staff led by Forest Range Officer Joseph Stalin rushed to the spot and found venison chunks left on the river bank.

The next day, the staff searched the area, which comes under the control of the Water Resources Department on the banks of river Bhavani and falls within the jurisdiction of Hulikal beat of Mettupalayam forest range. Subsequently, they found the carcass of a male spotted deer in the bushes and found out that the meat chunks were indeed procured from the carcass.

The Department launched an investigation to trace the persons who collected the meat and apprehended six persons. The six men told the staff that they found a dead deer on the banks of the river late on May 3.

While Thandapani and Suresh cut off the meat from the carcass, others assisted them. The six men, all under the influence of alcohol, left the meat chunks and fled the place after learning about the arrival of the Forest Department staff.

The Department registered a wildlife offence report against the six men and slapped a fine of ₹50,000 on them.

