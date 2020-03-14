Six die in road accident near Namakkal

The mangled remains of the car that was involved in an accident near Namakkal on Friday night.

NAMAKKAL

14 March 2020 23:18 IST

Six persons travelling by a car died late Friday night when their vehicle and a fully-loaded truck collided on the Namakkal-Tiruchi highway at Chinnavepanatham .

Police identified the deceased as D. Sasi Kumar (28), G. Sathish Kumar (38), J. Dharma (46), J. Bablu (30), Deb Sen Kumar (35), and Gindhathiran (35). Police said the collision occurred around 11.15 p.m. The car was going to Namakkal from Tiruchi, and the truck was going to Tiruchi from Salem.

Superintendent of Police Ara.Arularasu and other senior officials visited the spot and held inquiries. Police said the truck driver fled the spot. Namakkal police registered a case and are investigating.

