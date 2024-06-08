Six die in a fortnight in Erode’s Talavadi Hills, health officials test for water contamination

Six persons in three settlements falling under the Talamalai panchayat in Talavadi Hills, Erode district, reportedly fell ill after reportedly consuming water from streams and water bodies filled with rainwater, and died over the past 13 days.

Health officials said on May 24, Maramma, 40, of the Mavanatham forest tribal settlement, Gowriyammal, 65, Rangan, 75, and Maathi, 85, all from the Thadasalatti revenue settlement, complained of vomiting and diarrhoea, and subsequently died. On June 5, Marae, 67, of the same settlement and Kolan, 60, of the Ittarai revenue settlement also complained of the same problems and then died. On Friday, June 7, Neeli and her husband Balan, of Thadasalatti, who fell ill, were admitted to the Government Hospital in Sathyamangalam and are currently undergoing treatment.

As the news spread, officials from the departments of health, revenue, food safety and police visited the three settlements on Saturday, June 8, and held inquiries. Health teams were also deputed to screen the residents. The panchayat also sprinkled chlorine powder in these settlements.

Officials said the hills have been receiving rain over the past three weeks and residents were reportedly consuming water from streams and waterbodies in their settlements. “Samples of water have been taken. Only after the laboratory test results arrive will we be able to determine if the water was contaminated,” an official said.

District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara told The Hindu that most of the victims were elderly persons. “Whether the deaths were due to a problem with the water or not can only be determined after we receive the lab reports,” he said. Officials said they were studying the cause of death of each individual.

However, a resident of Ittarai settlement claimed two persons had fallen ill and died after they attended a temple festival in Mavanatham 15 days ago.