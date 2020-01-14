Six detained in Kil Kotagiri double murder

Six persons have been detained by police in connection with the double murder of two tribal men at a farm in Mettukkal in Kil Kotagiri.

Residents of the village found R. Ramachandran (38) and D. Thimman (19) dead on Friday morning and alerted police. Three special teams had been formed to nab the accused. The two men’s throats were slit. Therefore, the police suspected that a group could have been be involved.

On Monday, the police confirmed that six persons belonging to the same village were picked up for questioning. “All six men are from the same village of around 65 families, belonging to the Irula tribal community,” said a senior police officer. Officials said that during questioning, it came to light that the primary motive for the murder could have been Thimman’s relationship with the daughter of one of the accused. Police are also probing business dealings Ramachandran and Thimman might have had with the six suspects.

Police said the weapons used in the murder were yet to be retrieved, and the events leading up to the murder were being investigated.