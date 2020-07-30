Coimbatore

Six deaths in western region

Bureau

Two persons affected with COVID-19 died at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem.

According to officials, a 71-year-old man, who was shifted from the Mettur government hospital on Wednesday night, died soon after admission. He was suffering from diabetes and hypertension. A 64-year-old woman from Dharmapuri died during the early hours of Thursday.

The death toll in Coimbatore district increased to 50 with the Health Department on Thursday confirming the death of four more patients.

As per the media bulletin issued by the Department, a 55-year-old woman died at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital on Wednesday.

A 58-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Monday. A 65-year-old woman died at CMCH on Tuesday had COVID-19, said the bulletin.

