Six Cooperative spinning mills to be upgraded: Minister

Krishnagiri

20 July 2021 23:57 IST

This is aimed at increasing productivity, employment, says R. Gandhi

Six cooperative spinning mills in the State will be revamped and upgraded at a cost of ₹12 crore, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi said here on Tuesday. As a prelude to this, the spinning mills in six districts would be reviewed, he said.

Among the cooperative spinning mills that are slated for upgrade are the Krishnagiri district Cooperative spinning mill, Uthangarai; Kanniyakumari district cooperative spinning mill, Aralvaimozhi; Thootukudi district Bharathi cooperative spinning mill, Ettayapuram; Theni Anna Cooperative Spinning mill; Pudukottai Cooperative Spinning mill, Aranthangi; and Ramanathapuram Cooperative Spinning mill.

Earlier, the minister inspected the district cooperative spinning mill at Uthangarai and said the spinning mill was started during the Sixth Five Year Plan at a capital cost of ₹7.30 crore, and had 25,520 spindles. The spinning mill now had 26.21 acres as its property and currently operated with 20,160 spindles. In the intervening period since its inception, the spinning mill had seen an upgrade at a cost of ₹28.84 crore.

The proposal to upgrade the spinning mills would enhance the productivity at the units and provide the necessary yarn for the government schemes, the minister said. Further, a well-functioning mill would ensure employment for the workers, he said.

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy and Principal Secretary and Textile Commissioner Beela Rajesh were present.