Six centres set up in Salem

26 May 2020 22:29 IST

The evaluation of Plus-Two answer scripts would be held at six in the district between May 27 and June 26.

According to officials, two centres each has been set up at Salem, Attur and Edapaddi education districts. As many as 266 chief examiners, 266 scrutiny officers, 1,544 assistant examiners and 275 other staff would be involved in the evaluation process.

As a precaution against COVID-19 disease, District Collector S.A. Raman said in a release that the centres would be disinfected before and after the correction process and the rest rooms would be disinfected once in two hours. According to officials, 26 buses would be operated in 23 routes for bringing the staff to the centres and each person would be provided with reusable masks and sanitisers.

Officials said that only eight persons, including one chief examiner, one scrutiny officer and six assistant examiners would be allowed in a room to ensure physical distance. According to officials, as many as 3,20,266 answer scripts would be evaluated.