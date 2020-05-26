Coimbatore

Six centres set up in Salem

The evaluation of Plus-Two answer scripts would be held at six in the district between May 27 and June 26.

According to officials, two centres each has been set up at Salem, Attur and Edapaddi education districts. As many as 266 chief examiners, 266 scrutiny officers, 1,544 assistant examiners and 275 other staff would be involved in the evaluation process.

As a precaution against COVID-19 disease, District Collector S.A. Raman said in a release that the centres would be disinfected before and after the correction process and the rest rooms would be disinfected once in two hours. According to officials, 26 buses would be operated in 23 routes for bringing the staff to the centres and each person would be provided with reusable masks and sanitisers.

Officials said that only eight persons, including one chief examiner, one scrutiny officer and six assistant examiners would be allowed in a room to ensure physical distance. According to officials, as many as 3,20,266 answer scripts would be evaluated.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 10:32:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/six-centres-set-up-in-salem/article31681181.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY