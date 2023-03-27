Six booked for killing deer in Salem

March 27, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Salem

The Forest Department booked six persons on charges of killing a deer here, on Sunday.

On Saturday evening, a deer that came out of the forest at Kovilkadu in Aladipatti village was chased by stray dogs in the locality. The deer sustained injuries in the chase. On seeing this, six persons of the locality allegedly killed it and cooked its meat. Meanwhile, information spread in this regard, and Vazhapadi Forest Range officials went to the village and inquired. They identified Arulkumar (26), Raja (25), Devaraj (45), Sankar (47), Mani (36) and Rajadurai (21) as the culprits. The Forest Department registered a case and imposed a fine of ₹25,000 each.