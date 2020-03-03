Six booked for attempt to murder

Coimbatore

03 March 2020 00:25 IST

The Thudiyalur police have registered a case against six persons, including a BJP functionary, on charges of assaulting three men with sickle at Ramasamy Nagar, near Nallampalayam, on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Ashok, president of BJP’s youth wing at Kavundampalayam, Vasanthan, Shanmugasundaram, Sachu, Diyanesh and Kiran.

According to the police, a car bearing Kerala registration number was about to hit the scooter rode by a woman at Ramasamy Nagar on Sunday afternoon. As the woman was questioning the driver of the car for the alleged negligent driving, Karthik, vice-president of Hindu Munnani in ward 5, Jerald, and Harish, all residents of Kavundampalayam, came to the place. When the trio was speaking to the persons in the car, the woman called her brother Selva and informed about the incident. Soon, the six accused came to the spot on the instructions of Selva. Suspecting that the trio was supporting the passengers in the car, the six men picked a quarrel with them.

Though the dispute was settled at the spot, the six men allegedly confronted Jerald, Karthik and Harish and assaulted them with sickle.