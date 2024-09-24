ADVERTISEMENT

Six Bangladesh nationals arrested in Tiruppur

Published - September 24, 2024 09:26 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruppur North police arrested six nationals of Bangladesh at the bus stand on Tuesday

A police team also consisting of personnel of Rapid Action Force scrutinised the Aadhaar cards and other documents of workers from other States and determined that six among them were from Bangladesh.

The police learnt they had come for employment in a knitwear unit at Mudhalipalayam a fortnight ago, and were turned away.

The six youths were at the bus stand to board a bus to Palladam for trying employment at another private concern when they were cornered and arrested.

The accused belonging to Narayanganj in Bangladesh were identified as Dhanvir (39), Rashib Gavun (43), Mohammed Aslam (41), Mohammed Al Islam (37), Mohammed Ragul Amin (30) and Shavumun Sheik (38).

The police are making further inquiries.

