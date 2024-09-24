GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six Bangladesh nationals arrested in Tiruppur

Published - September 24, 2024 09:26 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruppur North police arrested six nationals of Bangladesh at the bus stand on Tuesday

A police team also consisting of personnel of Rapid Action Force scrutinised the Aadhaar cards and other documents of workers from other States and determined that six among them were from Bangladesh.

The police learnt they had come for employment in a knitwear unit at Mudhalipalayam a fortnight ago, and were turned away.

The six youths were at the bus stand to board a bus to Palladam for trying employment at another private concern when they were cornered and arrested.

The accused belonging to Narayanganj in Bangladesh were identified as Dhanvir (39), Rashib Gavun (43), Mohammed Aslam (41), Mohammed Al Islam (37), Mohammed Ragul Amin (30) and Shavumun Sheik (38).

The police are making further inquiries.

Published - September 24, 2024 09:26 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.