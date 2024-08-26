Six persons carrying ganja and weapons were arrested in surprise checks carried out in select places by district police on Sunday.

In Sulur, police arrested N. Naveenkumar (21), of Chettiyamadai in Ramanathapuram district, P. Prakash (22) of Arockiapuram in Thoothukudi district and N. Deepak (21) of Periyakulam in Theni district with ganja.

Another police team arrested Praveenkumar (21) of Old Government Hospital Road in Theni, I. Ranjith (19) of Neelambur in Coimbatore and M. Haritharani (19) of Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district with ganja and weapons. The police seized three machetes, one dagger, and two sharp-edged knuckle punches from them.

A total of six kg of ganja was seized from the six accused, who were arrested in two separate cases registered by the Sulur police.

According to district police, over 250 police personnel carried out the surprise checks in places including Chettipalayam, Sulur, and Neelambur based on instructions from District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan. Several others spotted in suspicious circumstances were also questioned.

Speaking to journalists, Mr. Karthikeyan said that the special drive was conducted to combat drug peddling and rowdyism in rural areas. He emphasised that strict action would be taken against students involved in the sale and use of drugs, as well as those associated with history-sheeters. Additionally, the police seized 42 motorcycles due to lack of proper ownership documents.

