ADVERTISEMENT

Six arrested with ganja, weapons near Coimbatore

Published - August 26, 2024 08:27 am IST - COIMBATORE

A total of six kg of ganja was seized from the six accused, who were arrested in two separate cases registered by the Sulur police

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan (right) taking a look at the weapons seized from drug peddlers in surprise checks carried out in and around Sulur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

Six persons carrying ganja and weapons were arrested in surprise checks carried out in select places by district police on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Sulur, police arrested N. Naveenkumar (21), of Chettiyamadai in Ramanathapuram district, P. Prakash (22) of Arockiapuram in Thoothukudi district and N. Deepak (21) of Periyakulam in Theni district with ganja.

Another police team arrested Praveenkumar (21) of Old Government Hospital Road in Theni, I. Ranjith (19) of Neelambur in Coimbatore and M. Haritharani (19) of Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district with ganja and weapons. The police seized three machetes, one dagger, and two sharp-edged knuckle punches from them.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of six kg of ganja was seized from the six accused, who were arrested in two separate cases registered by the Sulur police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to district police, over 250 police personnel carried out the surprise checks in places including Chettipalayam, Sulur, and Neelambur based on instructions from District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan. Several others spotted in suspicious circumstances were also questioned.

Speaking to journalists, Mr. Karthikeyan said that the special drive was conducted to combat drug peddling and rowdyism in rural areas. He emphasised that strict action would be taken against students involved in the sale and use of drugs, as well as those associated with history-sheeters. Additionally, the police seized 42 motorcycles due to lack of proper ownership documents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US