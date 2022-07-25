Six arrested with 354 kg gutkha, 3 kg ganja in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore District Police on Monday arrested five persons on charges of possessing and selling banned tobacco products. A release said that C. Rajadurai, inspector of Karumathampatti police station and his team, conducted a search at Vagarayampalayam based on specific information and found 354 kg of prohibited tobacco products in the custody of five Rajasthan natives. The police arrested the five persons Prakash Kumar (40), Ranjith Kumar (26), Sokaram (22) Mataram (30) and Deeparam. They were produced before a court and were remanded in judicial custody. In another incident, the Sulthanpet police arrested an Odisha native with three kg ganja on Monday. A team led by sub-inspector Sivakumar arrested Tukaram Pareek (38) with the contraband. He was remanded in judicial custody.