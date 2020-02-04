Six arrested on cheating charge

Six persons were arrested by Berigai police on the charges cheating people on the promise of selling gold at a cheaper rates and robbing them off their money under the garb of police on Tuesday.

The accused Babu(48) of Vellore, Shaktivel (46), Mansoor (41) of Tiruvannamalai, Kannan(30), of Dharmapuri, Prakash(35) alias Ibrahim, of Vellore, Madansetty(32) of Odisha and currently settled in Bengaluru were arrested following a complaint lodged by Suresh Kumar, a resident of Pudukottai. Police said Suresh Kumar arrived here with cash to a designated location to “purchase gold”, when his vehicle was intercepted by a Bolero vehicle with a siren. The man inside the vehicle in a police dress “inquired” Suresh Kumar and “seized” his cash and valuables on Tuesday near Berigai.

According to the police FIR, the modus operandi of the gang was to accost unassuming individuals on the promise of cheap gold and rob them under the garb of police. One of the main accused Ibrahim though his facebook profile under a fake identity accosted people into a gold scheme that was far below the market rate. The gang would invite an interested party to a specified location with cash for gold. Enroute, the buyer would be intercepted by a one of the gang members in police costume and in a siren bearing SUV. One of the accused also ran a security service firm in Bengaluru and was already an accused wanted in few cases.

The men were arrested and remanded in judicial custody