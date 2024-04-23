ADVERTISEMENT

Six arrested near Coimbatore for knocking down motorcycle-borne trio with SUV, and running over one of them

April 23, 2024 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Tuesday arrested a six-member gang for knocking down three men, who were travelling on a motorcycle on Mettupalayam - Kotagiri Road, and running over one of them.

Inder Singh (47) from Uttarakhand, V. Mohan Kumar Sharma (29), a 17-year-old boy, Mashood Ahamed (21), Mohammed Kaleel (26) and Suman Kumar Munna (29), natives of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, were arrested by the Mettupalayam police.

The police said that S. Pandi (24) of Pattukottai, his friends M. Arunkumar (24) of Periyanaickenpalayam and T. Vasanthakumar (24) of Saravanampatti went to the viewpoint at Kunjappanai on Kotagiri - Mettupalayam Road on a motorcycle around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Singh, who runs a furniture showroom at Thudiyalur, and his employees also came to the spot in an SUV.

A quarrel broke out between the two groups, following which the trio headed towards Mettupalayam on the motorcycle.

As they reached near Muniappan temple around 3.45 a.m., the SUV knocked down the two-wheeler. Singh who was at the wheel reversed the vehicle and ran over Pandi. Singh and gang escaped from the spot.

While Pandi died on the spot, Arunkumar and Vasanthakumar suffered severe injuries.

After being alerted by motorists, the Mettupalayam police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the government Hospital, Mettupalayam. They were later admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore.

The Mettupalayam police registered a case and launched an investigation. They traced the six persons and arrested them.

