Six arrested in Erode for selling 50-day-old infant

Published - November 03, 2024 07:34 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

The Erode police have arrested six persons, including a woman from Thanjavur, for selling her 50-day-old daughter for ₹4 lakh. The transaction reportedly involved four brokers and a couple from Nagercoil, who paid for the child.

According to the police, Nithya (28), the mother, had relocated to Erode following a dispute with her husband. During her time in Erode, Nithya reportedly developed a relationship with a man named S. Santosh Kumar (28), who later suggested selling the newborn after she became pregnant.

After the child’s birth, Santosh Kumar enlisted four female intermediaries from Erode - identified as R. Selvi (47), S. Radha (39), A. Bhanu(44), and K. Revathi(35) - to arrange the sale. The brokers reportedly facilitated the sale to a couple from Nagercoil for ₹4 lakh.

The crime came to light when Nithya reportedly regretted the decision and reported the incident to the District Child Welfare Committee, which filed a complaint on Thursday. The Veerappanchatram police launched an investigation, during which Nithya disclosed details of the transaction. The police arrested Nithya, Santosh Kumar and the intermediaries on Sunday. The police also planned to question the couple from Nagercoil to gather additional information and assess if others were involved.

