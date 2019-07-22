Six arrested for robbing Kerala businessman, aide of ₹13 lakh

A special team of Coimbatore City Police, on Monday, arrested six persons who posed as sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption and robbed a businessman and his aide from Kerala of ₹13 lakh on July 17.

The police recovered ₹8.40 lakh of the stolen money from the accused and seized two cars they used to commit the robbery.

J. Jaleel alias Babu (39) from Alathur in Palakkad, B. Ajith (26), R. Aravindan (42) from Thrissur, V. Padmanaban (50) from Rathinapuri, B. Kamalesh (42) from K.K. Pudur and T. Natarajan (63) from Thudiyalur were arrested by the police for robbing M. Noushad and his aide Abinesh from Thalassery in Kannur district of Kerala of the money.

The police said that Noushad was into jewellery business and Aravindan had assured him of arranging jewellery at cheap rates in Coimbatore.

He had asked Noushad to come to a place on Fourth Street of Tatabad around 4 p.m. on July 17.

The group came in two vehicles and waylaid Noushad’s car at Sivananda Colony. They abducted Naushad and Abinesh and left them near Sanganoor after robbing them of the money.

The police arrested the six men using visuals from surveillance cameras and other digital evidences.

According to the police, Jaleel headed the group and plotted the robbery.

The accused were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.