Six arrested for robbery at knife-point in Tiruppur

July 31, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

: The Tiruppur City Police have arrested six persons in connection with the robbery of ₹16 lakh at knifepoint in a wholesale home appliances outlet on Kammatchi Amman Koil Street near Tiruppur old bus stand, within 24 hours of occurrence, late on Saturday.

The gang had forcibly taken the cash from the proprietor Hanumanth Singh brandishing knives and sickles, and sped away in a car.

Acting immediately on an alert from the trader, the police spread a dragnet along the main thoroughfares and came across an abandoned car along Palladam Road.

The five special teams formed by Commissioner of Police Praveen Kumar Abhinapu initially nabbed two accused Sakthivel (30) and Azhagar (32) in Sivaganga district, and subsequently narrowed down on the four others.

“The original number plate was found inside the car. We have recovered ₹11.8 lakh from the accused, and confiscated the vehicle used for the offence,” the Commissioner said.

Terming it a stray incident, the Commissioner said the police had been conducting clampdown on offenders, and securing convictions within a month of reporting.