ADVERTISEMENT

Six arrested for murder near Coimbatore

Published - November 19, 2024 08:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Six persons, including a couple, have been arrested for the alleged murder of P. Elangovan, a resident of Vagarayampalayam near Karumathampatti in Coimbatore district, on November 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple - Amirtharaj, 46, and his wife Kalaivani, 35, of Vagarayampalayam - were arrested on Monday, while Micheal Pushparaj, Veerasamy, Arockiasamy and a 17-year-old boy, all from Dindigul district, were held on Tuesday. Pushparaj and Arockiasamy fell from a two-wheeler and fractured their legs while attempting to escape from the police.

According to the police, the four accused murdered Elangovan on Amirtharaj’s instructions.

Police investigation revealed that Elangovan, who was residing in a rented house owned by Amirtharaj, had helped him murder his first wife Vijayalakshmi in an orchestrated accident near Karumathampatti in 2019. When Elangovan threatened to expose Vijayalakshmi’s murder, Amirtharaj and Kalaivani, with the help of the four accused, conspired to kill Elangovan, said police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan said the police will launch a fresh probe into Vijayalakshmi’s death.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US