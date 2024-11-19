Six arrested for murder near Coimbatore

Six persons, including a couple, have been arrested for the alleged murder of P. Elangovan, a resident of Vagarayampalayam near Karumathampatti in Coimbatore district, on November 15.

The couple - Amirtharaj, 46, and his wife Kalaivani, 35, of Vagarayampalayam - were arrested on Monday, while Micheal Pushparaj, Veerasamy, Arockiasamy and a 17-year-old boy, all from Dindigul district, were held on Tuesday. Pushparaj and Arockiasamy fell from a two-wheeler and fractured their legs while attempting to escape from the police.

According to the police, the four accused murdered Elangovan on Amirtharaj’s instructions.

Police investigation revealed that Elangovan, who was residing in a rented house owned by Amirtharaj, had helped him murder his first wife Vijayalakshmi in an orchestrated accident near Karumathampatti in 2019. When Elangovan threatened to expose Vijayalakshmi’s murder, Amirtharaj and Kalaivani, with the help of the four accused, conspired to kill Elangovan, said police.

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan said the police will launch a fresh probe into Vijayalakshmi’s death.

