 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six arrested for murder near Coimbatore

Published - November 19, 2024 08:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Six persons, including a couple, have been arrested for the alleged murder of P. Elangovan, a resident of Vagarayampalayam near Karumathampatti in Coimbatore district, on November 15.

The couple - Amirtharaj, 46, and his wife Kalaivani, 35, of Vagarayampalayam - were arrested on Monday, while Micheal Pushparaj, Veerasamy, Arockiasamy and a 17-year-old boy, all from Dindigul district, were held on Tuesday. Pushparaj and Arockiasamy fell from a two-wheeler and fractured their legs while attempting to escape from the police.

According to the police, the four accused murdered Elangovan on Amirtharaj’s instructions.

Police investigation revealed that Elangovan, who was residing in a rented house owned by Amirtharaj, had helped him murder his first wife Vijayalakshmi in an orchestrated accident near Karumathampatti in 2019. When Elangovan threatened to expose Vijayalakshmi’s murder, Amirtharaj and Kalaivani, with the help of the four accused, conspired to kill Elangovan, said police.

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan said the police will launch a fresh probe into Vijayalakshmi’s death.

Published - November 19, 2024 08:14 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.