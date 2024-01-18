Six arrested for conducting Manjuvirattu event without permission in Salem

January 18, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Salem

The Karipatti police registered a case and arrested six people for conducting a Manjuvirattu (bull-chasing) event without obtaining permission on Wednesday evening.

Villagers of Periyagoundapuram near Ayothiyapattinam in Salem district made arrangements to conduct the event at Mariamman temple grounds on Wednesday around 12.30 p.m. without obtaining permission from the police and revenue departments. Following this, police were deployed in the locality, and revenue officials led by Tahsildar Jayanthi camped at the village to prevent the event from being conducted.

In the evening, the villagers released more than 50 bulls on the ground. The Karipatti police, led by Inspector Nawas, tried to prevent the bulls, but three police personnel, including the inspector, sustained injuries after the bull hit them. A few bulls damaged Tahsildar’s vehicle. Following this, the police resorted to a slight lathicharge and disbursed the villagers from the ground. The Karipatti police registered a case against more than 50 villagers, arrested six people, and are investigating further. The injured police personnel were admitted to a private hospital.

Similarly, villagers of Aanaiyampatti and Koodamalai held a Jallikattu event without permission from the concerned departments, and Gangavalli police are investigating in this regard.