Six arrested for child marriage in Erode

The All Women Police Station in Sathyamangalam here arrested six persons in connection with a child marriage.

The arrested were Subramani (30), a construction worker, his parents Palaniappan (65) and Ponnammal (55), his uncle Muthu (50), the minor girl’s mother Chitra (35) and her relative Sarala (38).

According to the police, Subramani from Salem Steel Plant area came to Nallakattupalayam village in Modakkurichi a few months ago for work and he met the girl there. With the consent of the girl’s parents and relatives, their wedding was performed in a temple at T.N. Palayam on March 4. After the marriage, they were residing in the village.

Childline 1098 received information about the marriage and alerted the All Women Police Station in Sathyamangalam who rescued the girl and took Subramani to the police station. After inquiry, a case was registered under the provisions of the Child Marriage Act, 2006 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. The police arrested the six persons. They were produced in a court and lodged in prison. The girl was sent to a home in Sathyamangalam.

To rescue children in distress, the public can call the Childline helpline at 1098.