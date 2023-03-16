ADVERTISEMENT

Six arrested for bid to stage protest against Governor in Salem

March 16, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The city police arrested six persons on Thursday who tried to stage a novel protest against Governor R.N. Ravi for not giving his consent for the Bill banning online gambling.

The protest by the members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam was organised at the head post office, near Salem Old Bus Stand. Five members, led by its district secretary Thangaraj, came to the post office. They said that they had brought the ashes of 42 people who ended their lives due to online gambling and want to send it to the Governor.

The police prevented them and arrested them. Later in the evening, they were released.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US