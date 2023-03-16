HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six arrested for bid to stage protest against Governor in Salem

March 16, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The city police arrested six persons on Thursday who tried to stage a novel protest against Governor R.N. Ravi for not giving his consent for the Bill banning online gambling.

The protest by the members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam was organised at the head post office, near Salem Old Bus Stand. Five members, led by its district secretary Thangaraj, came to the post office. They said that they had brought the ashes of 42 people who ended their lives due to online gambling and want to send it to the Governor.

The police prevented them and arrested them. Later in the evening, they were released.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.