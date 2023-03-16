Six arrested for bid to stage protest against Governor in Salem

March 16, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Salem

The city police arrested six persons on Thursday who tried to stage a novel protest against Governor R.N. Ravi for not giving his consent for the Bill banning online gambling.

The protest by the members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam was organised at the head post office, near Salem Old Bus Stand. Five members, led by its district secretary Thangaraj, came to the post office. They said that they had brought the ashes of 42 people who ended their lives due to online gambling and want to send it to the Governor.

The police prevented them and arrested them. Later in the evening, they were released.