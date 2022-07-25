Six arrested for assaulting people whom they ‘rescued’ from the streets in Coimbatore

They were also accused of burning the personal belongings and identity cards of the people

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have arrested six persons belonging to a trust for allegedly assaulting a few people who were picked up from the streets in Coimbatore district and accommodated in a shelter at Attukal near Thondamuthur.

V. Jubin (44) of Villupuram, S. Senthilkumar (44) of P.N. Pudur near Coimbatore, A. Selvin (36) from Chennai, V. Balakrishnan (36) from Dharmapuri, C. Arun (36) from Chennai and K. George (54) from Sathyamangalam in Erode district were arrested late on Sunday based on a complaint lodged by Perur Tahsildar Indhumathi.

They were arrested for offences under Sections 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 294 (b) (obscene acts and songs), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 1 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The six persons were produced before a magistrate on Monday morning. They were granted bail.

Revenue Department sources said that Jubin runs Refugee Hand Trust under which 12 non-governmental organisations/trusts function. He had taken on lease an unused building at Attukaland used it to house destitute and mentally-challenged people picked up from streets, they said. Sources added that the accused and other volunteers had picked up people from different parts of Coimbatore a few days ago and sheltered around 130 of them at Attukal.

The shelter witnessed high tension on Sunday after some of the people who were ‘rescued’ alleged that they were forcibly taken to the place and were assaulted. A man from Salem alleged that he had come to the Red Cross junction in Coimbatore on Saturday morning looking for daily wage works and he was forcibly taken into a vehicle and brought to the shelter.

Another man claimed that he was picked up while walking to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Saturday morning to get medicine for diabetes. A few others alleged that their personal belongings, Aadhaar card, etc, were burnt by the volunteers who forcibly picked them up. Villagers, members of a few political parties and political organisations thronged outside the building on Sunday, demanding the release of the inmates. They left the place after senior police officers and Revenue Department officials intervened. The six accused were arrested later.

Meanwhile police claimed that their Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), which has been rescuing destitute, sick and mentally challeged people from the streets along with the support of with more than 10 NGOs/trusts, did not collaborate with the accused. “The AHTU was not aware of the alleged violations by the accused,” said a police officer.