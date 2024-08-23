GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Six alumni of PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore recognised for their achievements

Published - August 23, 2024 06:18 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau
Distinguished alumni honoured at the Foundation Day ceremony held at PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore on Friday.

Distinguished alumni honoured at the Foundation Day ceremony held at PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

PSG College of Technology celebrated a group of its distinguished alumni for their significant contribution across various fields, at a special award ceremony in Coimbatore on Friday.

The alumni were Anandi Ramalingam, Information Commissioner of India; Loganathan Palanisamy, Director of Engineering at Yahoo; Kalpana Arvind, Associate Director at LEOS-ISRO; Suresh Muthuswami, Chairman of North America for Tata Consultancy Services; Albert Thomas, Industry Supply Chain Executive at Oracle and Leela Kaza, Founder and Co-CEO of Bounteous x Accolite.

At the event, L. Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee of PSG & Sons’ Charities, said the institution had produced over 70,000 alumni. He emphasised the importance of maintaining the traditional educational framework that PSG was known for and praised the faculty and management for consistently creating valuable opportunities for students.

Babasaheb Neelkanth Kalyani, Chairman of Bharat Forge Ltd., called on students to pursue careers in the manufacturing sector and urged them to focus on innovation and product development. He stressed that India should aim to transform its manufacturing industry from being just a production centre into a global innovation hub.

Mr. Kalyani also pointed out that Coimbatore, with its strong industrial base in textiles, plastics, and foundry industries, had the potential to lead this transformation. He highlighted the need for the manufacturing sector in India to catch up with the technological advancements seen in the software industry.

