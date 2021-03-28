Sivasenapathy apologises for Leoni’s remarks

Coimbatore

28 March 2021

DMK candidate for Thondamuthur Assembly constituency Karthikeya Sivasenapathy apologised on Saturday for the remarks the party's star campaigner Dindigul I. Leoni made a few days ago.

He told reporters it was quite unfortunate that Mr. Leoni made the remark. “Even as he was making the remark, I pulled his wrist as a signal. It was made in jest as an example to highlight the importance of native breed cows and his association with their protection”.

