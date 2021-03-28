CoimbatoreCoimbatore 28 March 2021 00:40 IST
Comments
Sivasenapathy apologises for Leoni’s remarks
Updated: 28 March 2021 00:40 IST
DMK candidate for Thondamuthur Assembly constituency Karthikeya Sivasenapathy apologised on Saturday for the remarks the party's star campaigner Dindigul I. Leoni made a few days ago.
He told reporters it was quite unfortunate that Mr. Leoni made the remark. “Even as he was making the remark, I pulled his wrist as a signal. It was made in jest as an example to highlight the importance of native breed cows and his association with their protection”.
More In Coimbatore
Read more...